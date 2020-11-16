COVID update graphic

Franklin County is seeing no slowdown in COVID-19 cases.

The Franklin County Health Department reported Monday there have now been 1,140 cases of the virus in the county. That’s an increase of 47 since the department’s last report on Friday.

“We’re on track for our largest month ever,” FCHD Director Judy Mattingly said during local officials’ weekly update Monday. “We had our largest reported number of cases in a single day last Friday where we had 27 cases in that one day.

“Things are definitely starting to get overwhelming at this point, and we all as community members have to do our best to be a part of the solution. So whether a friend who calls you and says ‘hey, I tested positive for COVID. You’re a contact of mine, and you should quarantine for 14 days now,’ or whether it’s the health department that calls you, please follow those 14-day quarantine guidelines if you’re contacted.”

Franklin County currently has 178 cases active in the community. That includes 137 in the general community, 29 in schools (K-12, college students and staff) and 12 in long-term care facilities.

Mattingly reported at the 1 p.m. update that of the active cases, four are hospitalized with one of those patients in the ICU.

Deaths from COVID in the county remain at 16.

Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells announced a change at Lakeview Park because of COVID-19.

“I’m sorry to say after discussion with Tommy Russell (director of Emergency Management) and our Parks Superintendent, Charlie Lewis, we have canceled our Lakeview Park rentals at Carter House and Hancock Pavilion because of us being in Code Red at this time,” Wells said. I’m very worried about the number of people getting together.”

Wells said there would be no rentals this month or in December, and the few rentals that have been made for those months will be canceled.

Wells said the issue would be re-evaluated after the first of the year.

The park remains open for walking and other outdoor activities.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,514 new confirmed COVID cases in the state, bringing the total to 139,097 since the pandemic began in March.

There are 1,442 Kentuckians hospitalized with the virus with 360 in the ICU and 128 on ventilators.

Three new deaths were reported Monday for a total of 1,664.

The state’s current incidence rate map shows Franklin County is still in the red zone at 30.8 average daily cases per 100,000 population.

Beshear said he hoped the news that two companies, Moderna and Pfizer, have announced their vaccines to be more than 90% effective as clinical trials continue, would help Kentuckians to keep fighting the virus.

“We need everybody with this news to buckle down, to make sure you are making good decisions each and every day because people’s lives depend on it,” Beshear said. “If we can just get to the point where this vaccine will be widely available, we can make sure we don’t lose people. We need your help. This is now a time-limited virus. So if you’re tired, now you can see the end. Let’s get our second wind.”

The state’s positivity rate is 8.98%.

