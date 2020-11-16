Franklin County is seeing no slowdown in COVID-19 cases.
The Franklin County Health Department reported Monday there have now been 1,140 cases of the virus in the county. That’s an increase of 47 since the department’s last report on Friday.
“We’re on track for our largest month ever,” FCHD Director Judy Mattingly said during local officials’ weekly update Monday. “We had our largest reported number of cases in a single day last Friday where we had 27 cases in that one day.
“Things are definitely starting to get overwhelming at this point, and we all as community members have to do our best to be a part of the solution. So whether a friend who calls you and says ‘hey, I tested positive for COVID. You’re a contact of mine, and you should quarantine for 14 days now,’ or whether it’s the health department that calls you, please follow those 14-day quarantine guidelines if you’re contacted.”
Franklin County currently has 178 cases active in the community. That includes 137 in the general community, 29 in schools (K-12, college students and staff) and 12 in long-term care facilities.
Mattingly reported at the 1 p.m. update that of the active cases, four are hospitalized with one of those patients in the ICU.
Deaths from COVID in the county remain at 16.
Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells announced a change at Lakeview Park because of COVID-19.
“I’m sorry to say after discussion with Tommy Russell (director of Emergency Management) and our Parks Superintendent, Charlie Lewis, we have canceled our Lakeview Park rentals at Carter House and Hancock Pavilion because of us being in Code Red at this time,” Wells said. I’m very worried about the number of people getting together.”
Wells said there would be no rentals this month or in December, and the few rentals that have been made for those months will be canceled.
Wells said the issue would be re-evaluated after the first of the year.
The park remains open for walking and other outdoor activities.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,514 new confirmed COVID cases in the state, bringing the total to 139,097 since the pandemic began in March.
There are 1,442 Kentuckians hospitalized with the virus with 360 in the ICU and 128 on ventilators.
Three new deaths were reported Monday for a total of 1,664.
The state’s current incidence rate map shows Franklin County is still in the red zone at 30.8 average daily cases per 100,000 population.
Beshear said he hoped the news that two companies, Moderna and Pfizer, have announced their vaccines to be more than 90% effective as clinical trials continue, would help Kentuckians to keep fighting the virus.
“We need everybody with this news to buckle down, to make sure you are making good decisions each and every day because people’s lives depend on it,” Beshear said. “If we can just get to the point where this vaccine will be widely available, we can make sure we don’t lose people. We need your help. This is now a time-limited virus. So if you’re tired, now you can see the end. Let’s get our second wind.”
The state’s positivity rate is 8.98%.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.