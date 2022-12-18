The Franklin County Fiscal Court has agreed to join the committee tasked with planning the renovation of the Exum Center pool, but it stopped short of promising funding.
During its regular meeting on Friday morning, the fiscal court voted unanimously to enter into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Kentucky State University, the City of Frankfort and YMCA of Kentucky that establishes a collaborative body that will plan how to renovate KSU's Exum Center for the entire community.
The resolution was initially put before the magistrates during the November meeting, after the same MOU had been approved by the city commission.
The fiscal court tabled the matter, after some of the magistrates said that they wanted clarification on what the county would be obligated to if the court agreed to the MOU. Namely the clause that states that Franklin County would provide $1 million towards the facility's renovation.
During Friday's meeting, Magistrate Michael Mueller said that he had spoken with Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson and clarified that the reason behind the MOU was to form a committee of representatives from each organization. That committee would then find out how much renovating the center's pool would cost.
As a result of the clarification, Mueller said that they could remove the part of the regarding the $1 million.
"I don't think we need to put it in there right now," Mueller said of the funding specified in the resolution. "What we had talked about was that they were going to come back and do some budgeting of what it is going to take to fix the indoor pool for the citizens and at that point we will look at the money."
Several of the magistrates noted that they did not want to commit funding to the project until factors such as community usage could be worked out.
During the discussion Magistrate Lambert Moore asked, "What guarantees do we have of the public being able to use this pool?"
Mueller responded that the committee to be formed would address that question as well as others.
Judge-Executive Huston Wells pointed the court's attention to the bigger picture.
"The premise of this committee is to answer all these questions because of the need of the pool," Wells stated. "Not just the pool, but the wants of the YMCA and the ability to have a building, a 24,000. square-foot building like the Exum Center, which would be a great way to accomplish the pool but also a great way to have another YMCA and be on the campus of Kentucky State University."
The court voted unanimously to pass the resolution entering into the MOU with the clause regarding the $1 million pledge omitted.
