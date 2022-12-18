The Franklin County Fiscal Court has agreed to join the committee tasked with planning the renovation of the Exum Center pool, but it stopped short of promising funding.

During its regular meeting on Friday morning, the fiscal court voted unanimously to enter into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Kentucky State University, the City of Frankfort and YMCA of Kentucky that establishes a collaborative body that will plan how to renovate KSU's Exum Center for the entire community. 

