The Franklin County Road Department will soon begin work on the new maintenance and vehicle storage facility at its headquarters on Lewis Ferry Road after the Franklin County Fiscal Court unanimously approving nine bids for services relating to construction Tuesday morning.

A tenth bid award for painting and epoxy coating was tabled pending verification of exact services required.

