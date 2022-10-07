It was a busy night in the Frankfort High School auditorium on Thursday as candidates running for four different offices in the city and county were on hand to answer questions posed by the Focus On Race Relations (FORR) organization.
Candidates for county attorney, Republican Kate Bennett and Democrat Max Comley were on stage for around 40 minutes as the moderator, FORR Vice President Kristie Powe, asked them questions about what they will do if elected.
The county attorney's term is four years and its main functions include prosecuting violations of criminal and penal law and acting as legal counsel to the county government.
Comley, who grew up in Franklin County, has been practicing law for almost 20 years, with extensive experience in family, civil and criminal law. He is currently a partner at the law firm of Bullock & Coffman.
Bennett, originally from Louisville area but with family roots in Frankfort, has been practicing since 2011. In that time since she has served as a prosecutor in Indiana and northern Kentucky. In those roles she specialized in prosecuting cases involving all forms of child abuse. Currently she serves as general counsel for the Kentucky Labor Cabinet.
Powe started things off by asking the candidates what their priorities will be if elected.
Bennett's focus will be on crime, kids and community. She noted that violent crimes in Franklin County were the third highest in the Commonwealth for non-metropolitan counties. Bennett said her experience as a prosecutor and her familiarity with the law enforcement community has prepared her to address that issue.
"I am the only candidate that has been a prosecutor and that is what I have made my career doing," she said. "Franklin County needs someone who is familiar with the law enforcement community and familiar with the community itself."
Comley's top priority is to address the drug problem within the county on the district court level.
"I have been practicing here for 17 years and I have seen the drug epidemic increase and change to where we are losing members of our society and community on a daily basis," Comley responded. "The drugs are getting harsher, they are getting more addictive and so my number one priority when I take office is I am going to start a drug court in the district court."
In short, drug courts are judicial sentences designed to help the offender treat addiction as opposed to just punishing them for a crime.
Comley noted that Franklin County already has a drug court at the circuit level, but he said that establishing one in district court would serve a greater number of people and in many cases treat addiction in its early stages.
Powe then asked the attorneys how they would challenge their own biases to ensure everyone charged with an offense is treated equally.
Comley would make sure all policies regarding investigations and prosecutions are reviewed.
"I think there needs to be policies and procedures put into place in the county attorney's office and and I think those policies and procedures need to be reviewed to make sure there are no biases," Comley said.
Bennett plans to create a citizens review board that would be tasked with looking at past convictions and ensuring the cases were handled properly over the previous 90 days.
"We sit down and we break down every single case and conviction that has come through," she said. "Every offer that has been made and what that conviction led to. We break it down by race, we break it down by gender, we break it down by age, we break it down by socioeconomics if we can figure that out. We break it down by geography and where these crimes are occurring."
The review board will help ensure that the county is actively fighting explicit and implicit bias in its criminal justice system, she added.
The entire forum will air on Cable 10 in the coming weeks and it will also be available on its Facebook page and YouTube channel.
