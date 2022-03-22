Fiscal Court Inspector

The Franklin County Fiscal Court with Franklin County Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt and Frankfort Planning Director Eric Cockley.

The Franklin County Fiscal Court unanimously approved a resolution allowing one of the county building inspectors to help the city in performing building inspections. However, it tabled a vote on whether or not to permanently make that inspector a full-time county employee. 

Franklin County Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt and Frankfort Planning Director Eric Cockley were both present at the court’s meeting on Friday to ask the court to approve the memorandum of understanding (MOU) that would allow the county to help the city. 

Because the city’s building inspector will be on leave, Hewitt offered one of the county’s two inspectors to the city in order so it can perform inspections for a nine-month period. 

Third District Magistrate Michael Mueller asked Cockley why the city chose not to advertise for a temporary position instead of asking the county for assistance. Cockley said hiring a contractor was “a less appealing option” and that he was unsure of how big the market for temporary certified building inspectors was. 

Additionally, the amount of time it would take to advertise for a position, be it for a contractor or a temporary hire, would possibly be too long. 

“Essentially, I’m concerned about getting whatever my solution is in place as fast as possible so that I don’t have a window where I don’t have a solution. 

“I was aware that you all had added the part-time building inspector. I approached Robert with this idea and said, ‘Hey, do you know if he wants some extra work? We could figure out a way that I can maybe use his services briefly if the guy does.’ That’s kind of how we came up with this potential solution,” Cockley explained.

While the MOU with the city and proposal to change the part-time inspector position to a full-time position were listed as separate items on the agenda for the meeting, discussion of the two items overlapped. 

The inspector Hewitt offered to the city is currently a part-time employee, which is considered less than 30 hours per week. However, because of the amount of work the inspector will be taking on, Hewitt recommended that the position be changed to full-time. 

Should the position not become full-time, Hewitt said, there was potential for a backlog of inspections to occur, due to a combination of an increase in new projects to be inspected and a lack of hours the employee was allowed to work, and thus a delay in the completion of these upcoming projects. 

“If the full-time status is not approved, and then certain inspections are taking a week or two, we’ll all hear about it,” he said. 

Fourth District Magistrate Scotty Tracy took issue with how Hewitt presented his proposal for the full-time employee. While he supported helping the city with its need for a building inspector, he said, “it appears that the city’s need has turned to make them almost look like a pawn to end up getting (the county) a full-time employee.”

When asked about the possibility of making the inspector full-time only during the time period of the MOU, Betty Readnower, the fiscal court human resources director, said she would have to speak with the employee and see if that was something he was willing to do. 

Tracy proposed that Hewitt come back and speak with the court while it is setting up its Fiscal Year 2023 budget. Judge-Executive Huston Wells agreed with Tracy’s proposal, saying, “I’m afraid that if we put it on (this meeting’s voting agenda), and it gets voted down, we can’t even help the city out on that one.”

The court voted 7-0 in favor of the MOU with the city, allowing the county building inspector to help perform inspections for the city.

