Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock held a meeting on Friday to discuss resources available for the 2022 primary elections.
Standing in front of a room of candidates, Hancock presented his office’s election website filled with information for voters and the candidates alike.
“You will have more voter information out there for the voter than any other county available,” Hancock boasted. “I’m proud of my group. Mitzi (Geveden, deputy clerk) and Maygan (Fryman, elections officer) have worked very, very hard to make sure that you get all the information you need.”
The website features links to a full map of Franklin County and its six magisterial districts, with their voting locations, as well as individual maps of each district. Maps for the state House and Senate districts, the U.S. Congressional district and the Franklin County School Board districts are also available.
Information about early voting, absentee voting, voting locations and registration can be found on the site as well.
Hancock said his aim is to increase voter turnout for Franklin County. While it is frequently one of the top counties in the state in terms of voter turnout, he said he wants to be at the top of the list.
“I want to lead the state. I want the largest voter turnout in the state of Kentucky right here in Franklin County. We’re always one, two or three, I wanna be one,” he said.
In the 2020 primary, Hancock said the county received 14,572 mail-in ballot requests. For the 2022 primary, firmer restrictions will be in place for those who wish to get an absentee or mail in ballot. In order to qualify for an absentee ballot, the voter must be out of the county during the election; military personnel confined to a base or deployed overseas; a student residing outside of the county; or unable to go to the polls on election day due to age, disability or illness, among other restrictions. The full list is available on the county clerk’s website.
The online portal to request a mail-in ballot opens on April 2, and closes on May 3 at 11:59 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be dropped off at the county clerk’s office or postmarked no later than May 17. Requests can also be made by calling the county clerk’s election office at 502-875-8704.
There will be three days of early voting at two locations: Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 14 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. All precincts can vote at the Old Frankfort Plant Board building at 317 W. Second St. and the Capital City Church at 15 Locust Drive.
A list of election day voting locations for each district is also available on the website. District residents may vote at either of the early voting locations or at the locations specific to their district. Voting in other districts is not allowed.
Two locations have been added for rural residents in the 4th and 6th Districts. The Switzer Ruritan Club at 3930 Switzer Road is available for residents of the Switzer and Peaks Mill neighborhoods in the 4th district, while the Bald Knob Fire Station is available to residents of the Bald Knob and St. John neighborhoods in the 6th district.
More information can be found on the county clerk’s election website at https://franklin.countyclerk.us/elections/ or by calling the office at 502-875-8704.
