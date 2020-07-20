Jeff Hancock

Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock told magistrates last week the clerk’s office will continue not accepting cash unless an addition to its office is made. 

“I will be glad to (accept cash) if we want to put a security officer down there,” Hancock said. 

As Hancock was rounding out his regular report and fielding questions, Magistrate Lambert Moore said he was getting a lot of complaints from people about the issue, and how there’s a 3% fee added when using debit or credit cards. He asked if there was “any give in that area.”

Hancock said he was glad to address the issue, “but I’m not sure anyone’s going to like the answer.” 

He said that last year, the office did $15.5 million in business, including $1.6 million of that was in cash. 

“That means 252 days out of the year, I carried over $5,000 in cash in my office, behind no security,” Hancock said. “If the court wants to give me a security officer that sits at my front door for 252 days and walk the bank deposits down, I’ll start taking cash again.” 

Judge-Executive Huston Wells said, “It’s also a COVID safety issue.” 

Moore asked if the card fees can be lowered. “Kroger or Walmart don’t charge to use a debit card …,” he said. 

Hancock said he understood that, “but we’re a fee office, and don’t have the option of paying fees.” He said he’d already negotiated the fee down to 3%, but will do his best to further negotiate. 

“I’m not against the consumer,” Hancock said, adding he is about the safety of his clerks. “One bad decision makes for a really bad day for 15 employees.” 

Moore said he understood, “but I’m looking at a $5 bill, it says it’s legal tender for all debts public and private, and we’ve got a county clerk’s office that’s not accepting cash. Doesn’t seem right to me. Hopefully we can get it worked out.” 

Hancock again said he’d be glad to change the policy “if we want to put a security officer down there,” because the safety and well-being of the employees is the No. 1 priority. 

“Banks don’t have security officers, the ones I go into …,” Moore said. 

Many disagreed with that assertion. County Attorney Rick Sparks said most “definitely do,” and that the point is for them not to be detected.  

Wells said the county clerk’s office is not the only agency not accepting cash. He said the courthouse and City Hall also aren’t taking it, and that Fayette County’s clerk hasn’t taken it for years. 

“Say what you want — it’s just wrong,” Moore said. 

Magistrate Sherry Sebastian asked if there had been incidents when someone has been accosted who was carrying the cash for deposit. 

“You’ve got me thinking now people are lurking in downtown Frankfort or in the business district following our staff around.” 

Hancock said he and another gentleman are the only ones who take the deposits to the bank. “We’ve had more than one incident where it was an uncomfortable situation.”

 

