Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock received a clean report from state Auditor Mike Harmon on Wednesday.
“The auditor noted no instances of noncompliance,” said a press release accompanying the report for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019. “The auditor also noted no matters involving internal control over financial reporting and its operation that were considered to be material weaknesses.”
Like the sheriff, the county clerk is considered a county “fee official” — meaning their offices are funded from the fees they receive for performing their duties.
Hancock is responsible for collecting certain taxes, issuing licenses, maintaining county records and providing other services.
The state auditor must annually check the accounts of county “fee officials” and if there’s a discrepancy, fee officials must pay up.
