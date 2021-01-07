Jeff Hancock - Aug 20

Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock pictured at his office downtown.

The Franklin County Clerk's Office has been closed due to a direct exposure to COVID-19 in the office.

Jeff Hancock, county clerk, made the announcement via social media on Thursday afternoon, adding that the office will remained closed until Tuesday.

"We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience," he said.

Those requiring immediate assistance with motor vehicle work are asked to call the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet at 502-564-1257.

