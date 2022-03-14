Jeff Hancock - Aug 20

Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock pictured at his office downtown.

Mike Harmon, Kentucky’s auditor of public accounts, released his audit of Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock's office for 2020. The report stated the clerk’s office had no instances of noncompliance and no “deficiencies in internal control that we consider to be material weaknesses.” 

The auditor of public accounts is required to conduct annual audits of county clerks and sheriffs, per Kentucky state law. 

According to the audit, the Franklin County Clerk’s Office brought in a total of $16,241,226 in 2020. This is split into three sections, licenses and taxes, fees collected for services, and other. 

Additionally, state fees for services, payments from the Franklin County fiscal court, and federal grants fall under receipts. The federal CARES grant received by the county clerk totaled $13,703. 

The total for licenses and taxes was $14,229,921, with the most money coming from motor vehicle usage taxes at $6,423,122. Other notable income streams included motor vehicle licenses and transfers with $1,719,486, marriage licenses at $12,216, beer and liquor licenses at $9,793 and delinquent taxes at $774,856. 

Fees collected for other services brought in a total of $993,005. Real estate mortgages brought in the most money, $241,946. The county clerk’s office also brought in $21,995 in postage fees and $2,490 from passport and photo fees. 

Other receipts totaled $968,544, with the most coming from delinquent tax sale deposits at $952,422. 

Total disbursements, or payments, made by the county clerk’s office amounted to $15,226,477. These payments were made to the state, the Franklin County Fiscal Court, other districts, the Franklin County Sheriff Office, county attorney’s office and tax bill preparation. 

Payments to the state totaled $9,407,294, with the most amount paid for motor vehicle usage taxes at $6,223,566, and licenses and transfers came in at $1,237,788. The clerk’s office also paid $93,450 into the state’s affordable housing trust fund. 

Fiscal court payments totaled $921,288 — $579,051 of which was for tangible personal property taxes. Other district payments totaled $2,891,847. The county clerk paid $64,536 to the sheriff’s office and $97,158 to the county attorney’s office. 

Operating costs totaled $845,733, with the vast majority of which going towards the deputy county clerks’ salaries at $617,981. For the 2020 election, the clerk’s office spent $87,876. 

In the end, there was a $1,014,749 surplus from receipts and payments. After subtracting other expenses, including excess fees and training incentive benefits, as well as a payment to the fiscal court on Jan. 26, 2021, a surplus of $96,867 remained. This was presented to the fiscal court at their Dec. 8, 2021, meeting. 

The audit showed the county’s contribution to the County Employees Retirement System (CERS) at 24.06% in 2020. According to the audit, CERS “is a cost-sharing, multiple-employer, defined benefit pension plan, which covers all eligible full-time employees and provides for retirement, disability, and death benefits to plan members.”

Harmon’s office said in a press release, “The county clerk’s responsibilities include collecting certain taxes, issuing licenses, maintaining county records and providing other services. The clerk’s office is funded through statutory fees collected in conjunction with these duties.”

