Mike Harmon, Kentucky’s auditor of public accounts, released his audit of Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock's office for 2020. The report stated the clerk’s office had no instances of noncompliance and no “deficiencies in internal control that we consider to be material weaknesses.”
The auditor of public accounts is required to conduct annual audits of county clerks and sheriffs, per Kentucky state law.
According to the audit, the Franklin County Clerk’s Office brought in a total of $16,241,226 in 2020. This is split into three sections, licenses and taxes, fees collected for services, and other.
Additionally, state fees for services, payments from the Franklin County fiscal court, and federal grants fall under receipts. The federal CARES grant received by the county clerk totaled $13,703.
The total for licenses and taxes was $14,229,921, with the most money coming from motor vehicle usage taxes at $6,423,122. Other notable income streams included motor vehicle licenses and transfers with $1,719,486, marriage licenses at $12,216, beer and liquor licenses at $9,793 and delinquent taxes at $774,856.
Fees collected for other services brought in a total of $993,005. Real estate mortgages brought in the most money, $241,946. The county clerk’s office also brought in $21,995 in postage fees and $2,490 from passport and photo fees.
Other receipts totaled $968,544, with the most coming from delinquent tax sale deposits at $952,422.
Total disbursements, or payments, made by the county clerk’s office amounted to $15,226,477. These payments were made to the state, the Franklin County Fiscal Court, other districts, the Franklin County Sheriff Office, county attorney’s office and tax bill preparation.
Payments to the state totaled $9,407,294, with the most amount paid for motor vehicle usage taxes at $6,223,566, and licenses and transfers came in at $1,237,788. The clerk’s office also paid $93,450 into the state’s affordable housing trust fund.
Fiscal court payments totaled $921,288 — $579,051 of which was for tangible personal property taxes. Other district payments totaled $2,891,847. The county clerk paid $64,536 to the sheriff’s office and $97,158 to the county attorney’s office.
Operating costs totaled $845,733, with the vast majority of which going towards the deputy county clerks’ salaries at $617,981. For the 2020 election, the clerk’s office spent $87,876.
In the end, there was a $1,014,749 surplus from receipts and payments. After subtracting other expenses, including excess fees and training incentive benefits, as well as a payment to the fiscal court on Jan. 26, 2021, a surplus of $96,867 remained. This was presented to the fiscal court at their Dec. 8, 2021, meeting.
The audit showed the county’s contribution to the County Employees Retirement System (CERS) at 24.06% in 2020. According to the audit, CERS “is a cost-sharing, multiple-employer, defined benefit pension plan, which covers all eligible full-time employees and provides for retirement, disability, and death benefits to plan members.”
Harmon’s office said in a press release, “The county clerk’s responsibilities include collecting certain taxes, issuing licenses, maintaining county records and providing other services. The clerk’s office is funded through statutory fees collected in conjunction with these duties.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.