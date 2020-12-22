122220 COVID map

With the addition of 23 new coronavirus cases confirmed by the Franklin County Health Department on Tuesday, the county is quickly closing in on 2,000 cases recorded since the global health pandemic began.

A total of 175 COVID-19 cases are currently active in the community, eight in schools and six in long-term care facilities.

Ten Franklin Countians are hospitalized with the virus including four patients who are in the intensive care unit.

Since March, 1,971 county residents have tested positive for the virus. Of that number, 1,772 have recovered and 25 have died.

The health department has reported 496 COVID-19 cases in December. November had the highest single-month case count with 576.

The county's incidence rate is 38.7 coronavirus cases per 100,000 population based on a seven-day average.

Local leaders are urging Franklin Countians to observe CDC guidelines during the holiday season, including wearing a mask, keeping gatherings small, practicing social distancing, washing hands frequently and using hand sanitizer.

There will be no local numbers reports from the FCHD on Thursday or Friday, Christmas Eve and Christmas, or on Dec. 31 or Jan. 1, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription