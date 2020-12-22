With the addition of 23 new coronavirus cases confirmed by the Franklin County Health Department on Tuesday, the county is quickly closing in on 2,000 cases recorded since the global health pandemic began.
A total of 175 COVID-19 cases are currently active in the community, eight in schools and six in long-term care facilities.
Ten Franklin Countians are hospitalized with the virus including four patients who are in the intensive care unit.
Since March, 1,971 county residents have tested positive for the virus. Of that number, 1,772 have recovered and 25 have died.
The health department has reported 496 COVID-19 cases in December. November had the highest single-month case count with 576.
The county's incidence rate is 38.7 coronavirus cases per 100,000 population based on a seven-day average.
Local leaders are urging Franklin Countians to observe CDC guidelines during the holiday season, including wearing a mask, keeping gatherings small, practicing social distancing, washing hands frequently and using hand sanitizer.
There will be no local numbers reports from the FCHD on Thursday or Friday, Christmas Eve and Christmas, or on Dec. 31 or Jan. 1, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.