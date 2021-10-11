After committing $1 million of its first round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds towards expanding broadband access in Franklin County, the county’s ARPA committee recommended last Thursday that the fiscal court put $2 million of its second round of ARPA money to that same program.
The money would be used in conjunction with the Frankfort Plant Board to expand that broadband internet access to households that are both unserved and underserved.
In addition to the county’s $3 million commitment, Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells said that FPB would put up $5 million to serve around 2,000 households. The estimated total cost, Wells said, is about $16 million. He said that the FPB would “go after” the remaining $8 million to secure the project.
Wells added that the county’s commitment was contingent onwhether FPB can get the funds for the work or not, but he said that the county does believe that they can secure the funding.
For the other ARPA first round amounts, the county also allotted $500,000 for employee ‘premium pay,’ $1.5 to the City of Frankfort to cover the cost of work for a pump station that would help service the Farmdale Sanitation District, $1 million for broadband expansion in the county and a $500,000 contribution to the county’s water districts.
Voting members on the ARPA committee include Wells and Magistrates Marti Booth and Lambert Moore. At first, Booth expressed pause at supporting the measure because she was wary of giving funds to FPB.
“FPB has a mind of their own and they ignore everyone else,” Booth said. “I don’t like them.”
Booth eventually voted with Wells and Moore, based on their strong recommendation.
“This is an exciting moment for our community,” Wells said. “I know the magistrates have been hearing about this, and I think Thursday when we present this to the court this will be a positive direction to move our community forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.