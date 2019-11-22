Franklin County could soon ban the use of vaping devices in public spaces.
Representatives of the Franklin County Health Department attended Friday’s fiscal court meeting to ask for the ban. The department made a similar request of the Frankfort City Commission earlier this week.
“Adding electronic cigarettes to either our city and our county ordinances is 100% consistent with what is already written in our ordinances,” Mattingly said.
Vaping and e-cigarettes are not included in the county’s ordinance. The definition of smoking in the ordinance includes “smoke from any burning cigar, cigarette, pipe or other burning tobacco product.”
Mattingly showed letters of support for the ban from the health department, the Franklin County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy and the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce.
According to the 2018 Kentucky Incentives for Prevention Survey, 20.8% of students in Franklin County had used a vaping or e-cigarette device in the past 30 days. The survey is conducted every two years.
Health Educator Jennifer Robinson gave statistics that said more nicotine is found in one e-cigarette cartridge. For example, the amount of nicotine in a JUUL pod is equal to about 41 traditional cigarettes, a PHIX pod’s nicotine is equivalent to about 75 cigarettes and a Suorin pod has the same amount of nicotine as 90 cigarettes. Some kids have told health department workers that they use two to three pods a day in their devices, Robinson said.
In recent years, as vaping has increased, the health department has received more presentation requests from schools, Robinson said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control said that as of Wednesday, 2,290 cases of e-cigarette or vaping product use associated lung injury, shortened to EVALI, have been reported in the United States, with the exception of Alaska. The CDC said that 47 deaths have been confirmed in 25 states, not including Kentucky.
Dangers of vaping have also made local news. Earlier this year, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said county schools confiscated more than 100 e-cigarette or marijuana-vaping devices in the past school year.
Deputy Judge-Executive Tambra Harrod previously shared her personal story in The State Journal about how her son experienced shoulder and chest pain after frequently vaping, leading him to a hospital stay.
County Attorney Rick Sparks encouraged the court to not just ban vaping in public spaces but to look at enforcing existing penalties for public smoking violations. He said that he has never prosecuted a case in court related to the smoking ban but noted that a few entities or people who violate the ordinance just pay the fine, which is $50 for the first violation in a year. There are also state laws and school policies against vaping already in place, the attorney added, as well as penalties for selling vaping products to minors. The proposed ban only addresses adult use of e-cigarettes in public places, not use by youth.
“People who are disinclined to follow the law don’t really care if you have another one on top of it and this is kind of adding another one on top of it,” Sparks said.
He said that he would check with City Solicitor Laura Ross about the city’s proposed smoking ordinance amendment and make sure a county proposal is compatible with it before the court approves an amendment. A draft of a proposal to ban public vaping could come before the court at its next meeting, which is Friday, Dec. 6, at 9 a.m. at the fiscal court building on West Main Street.