Franklin County saw a steep rise in COVID-19 cases this week with 880 new cases in a three-day span.

The Franklin County Health Department reported on Thursday the county has had 3,112 cases in January, up from the 2,232 cases reported for the month on Monday.

There have now been 11,678 COVID cases in the county since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

The map on the state's website kycovid.ky.gov Thursday showed every county in the commonwealth is in the red zone for current incidence rate.

Counties in the red zone have what is considered a high incidence rate with average daily cases greater than 25 per 100,000 population. This is based on the previous seven days.

Franklin County has an incidence rate of 204.2. The highest incidence rate in the state is 406.6 in Hopkins County, and the lowest is 70.3 in Wayne County.

COVID testing in Franklin County is available Monday through Friday at the health department's Public Health Center, 851 East-West Connector.

Testing is open to the community on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m.-9 a.m., and testing is available for Franklin County Schools students, staff and families on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Frankfort Independent Schools is offering drive-thru COVID testing open to the community on Mondays at Second Street School, 506 W. Second St., from 3:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

