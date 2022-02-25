022622.COVID graphic.png

COVID-19 numbers in Franklin County continue to fall.

The Franklin County Health Department reported Friday morning 44 additional cases since its previous report on Monday.

The county has now had 13,604 cases since the pandemic began 23 months ago. There were 65 active cases in the county on Friday, the same number as Monday.

“Of the 13,604, we have seen 5,038 cases thus far in 2022,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said. “COVID-19 is still at a high level of community spread, however it appears to be at about half the numbers when comparing January and February 2022. We hope to continue to see these numbers decline as we move into March.”

The latest numbers from the state show that 67.87% of Franklin County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. The percentage of people 18 years of age and older who have received at least one dose of vaccine is 77%, and 97.85% of county residents 65 and older have been vaccinated.

The health department has COVID vaccines available for anyone ages 5 and up for their first, second, third (immunocompromised) or booster doses. To schedule an appointment, call 502-564-7647.

