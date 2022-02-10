COVID-19 numbers are still high in Franklin County but appear to be dropping, according to the Franklin County Health Department.

The health department reported Thursday 521 new COVID cases since its Monday report.

FOR THOSE WHO NEED HELP REGISTERING FOR THEIR FREE COVID TESTS - EITHER NON ENGLISH SPEAKERS OR THOSE WHO DON'T HAVE ACCESS TO THE INTERNET. (502) 783-7527 (Spanish) (502) 783-7991 (English)

Franklin County has had 12,997 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020, and there were 144 active cases of the virus Thursday, up from 64 Monday.

“While it appears to be slowing down a bit, we are still reporting a large additional number of cases this week,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said. “We are averaging about 90 cases a day in February as opposed to the 175 a day in January. We are hopeful Franklin County will continue to trend downward, like we are seeing across the nation.”

Those who have experienced problems signing up for free COVID-19 tests, whether non-English speaking or having no access to the internet, may contact the Frankfort Immigration Alliance Network (FIAN).

Those who speak Spanish may call 502-783-7527, and those who speak English may call 502-783-7991.

