The total coronavirus case count in Franklin County eclipsed the 3,300 case mark on Wednesday.
With the Franklin County Health Department reporting an additional 37 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of county residents to ever test positive for the virus is now 3,327.
Since Monday, 126 positive coronavirus cases have been recorded.
Six active cases are in local long-term care facilities with Bradford Square Center reporting two coronavirus cases in staff and Dominion Senior Living of Frankfort recording three positive cases in residents and one case in staff, according to kycovid19.ky.gov.
So far this week the state’s K-12 school COVID-19 self-reporting site lists one case of the virus reported among school staff in Franklin County. Last week, six students and two staff tested positive and 32 students and six staff were quarantined.
A total of 39 Franklin Countians have died while positive for COVID-19.
According to the state’s incidence rate map, which tracks the average daily new case count over the past seven days, the county has 59.1 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with incidence rates higher than 25.
On Wednesday, FCHD provided 235 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
To date, the health department has administered a total of 3,385 vaccines, including 2,504 initial doses and 881 second doses.
