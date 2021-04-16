COVID vaccine

Franklin County eclipsed 3,800 total coronavirus cases with the addition of seven new cases Friday.

Currently there are 46 active COVID-19 cases in the county, including 35 in the general population and 11 in schools.

Since the pandemic began 3,700 Franklin Countians have recovered from the virus and 56 have died.

The Franklin County Health Department provided 97 Moderna vaccine doses in place of the Johnson & Johnson event that was planned Friday.

In all, FCHD has administered 11,591 vaccine doses — including 4,759 first doses, 4,477 second doses and 2,355 Johnson & Johnson single-doses.

