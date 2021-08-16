The number of COVID-19 cases in the county has increased by 75 since Thursday, according to the Franklin County Health Department’s report Monday.
Monday’s total number of COVID cases was 4,582 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
“Our daily case numbers continue to rise and our team is working as fast as we can,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said. “We are prioritizing children to help mitigate the spread in schools and daycare settings, then follow the oldest cases and working our way to the present day.
“If you have tested positive and have not heard from us, please be patient. We ask that you go ahead and isolate and listen to guidance given by the healthcare facility that provided testing. You can find guidance on our Facebook page on different scenarios and isolations.”
There are currently 87 active cases of COVID in the county.
“However, there are at least 200 (cases) to be worked,” Parker said. “That said, we are approaching numbers we hit of active cases during the peak of the pandemic in January and February.”
FCHD had two vaccine events over the weekend and vaccinated 15 individuals.
On the state website kycovid19.ky.gov, Franklin County’s current incidence rate on Monday was 55.8, up from 52.8 Thursday. The rate is the average daily cases per 100,000 population based on the previous seven days.
Anyone who needs COVID testing or a COVID vaccine may call the health department at 502-564-7647.
