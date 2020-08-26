COVID graphic

The Franklin County Health Department reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

Two came in late Tuesday night and two were reported today for a total of 448 cases since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.

The 57 active cases in the county are in the community, and there are no active cases among long-term care residents.

A total of 377 people have recovered, and deaths remain at 14.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 696 new confirmed cases at his press conference Wednesday. That brings the state total to 45,230 cases.

The state's positivity rate has dropped to 4.64%.

"That's one of the lowest numbers we've had in the past few weeks," Beshear said.

There are 606 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19 with 146 in ICU and 96 on ventilators.

Beshear reported seven new deaths, putting the state over 900 deaths at 902.

