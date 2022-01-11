011222.COVID graphic.png

January is shaping up to have the highest one-month total of COVID-19 cases in Franklin County since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.

The Franklin County Health Department reported Monday there have been 725 confirmed cases just 10 days into the month.

There have been 235 additional cases since FCHD’s last report on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases for the county to 9,289 since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

The county currently has 212 active cases of the virus.

“Vaccines are still very effective at reducing the symptoms and alleviating hospitalizations to those who may become COVID-19 positive,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said. “If you are not current with the vaccine eligible to you, please reach out to your primary care, local pharmacy or give us a call at 502-564-7647 to get scheduled for your first, second, third or booster today.”

January 2021 has had the largest number of cases in Franklin County with 1,207, followed by 1,075 in August 2021 and 1,125 in September 2021.

There were 931 cases in December 2021.

“Please be patient with our testing partners as they are working as fast as they can through this surge and demand for testing,” Parker said. “There may be some delay in reporting with this surge, too.”

The health department will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and there will be no testing available that day.

Testing is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m.-9 a.m. at the FCHD Public Health Center, 851 East-West Connector.

Testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. is available for families, staff and students of Franklin County Schools at the Public Health Center.

