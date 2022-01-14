Franklin County has seen nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in January and is averaging around 100 cases a day.
Those numbers come from the Franklin County Health Department’s COVID update released Thursday.
The county has had 9,573 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020, and it’s had an increase of 284 cases since FCHD’s last report on Monday. There are 284 active cases in the community.
The health department is reporting there have been 124 COVID-related deaths in the county.
“Please note that we have had a staff person working to clean up some COVID-19 data and that the new deaths reported have not been recent,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said. “Most, if not all, are backlogged cases. The state has a panel reviewing all individuals who die while COVID-19 positive. The results are from that review and we are updating data as we get it.”
New quarantine guidelines offer a shortened isolation option of five days.
“Due to the high number of COVID-19 cases and the shortened isolation option, our disease investigation team will not be conducting individual case investigations and will be sending a letter with guidance to those who received positive test results,” Parker said.
“With that said, please take it upon yourself to isolate away from others if you become symptomatic and/or receive a positive test result. Do not wait to hear from our team.
“Lastly, we know it is frustrating to find testing, to get test results, etc.,” Parker said. “However, our staff cannot keep up with the demand of phone calls right now. If you have questions regarding your test results — please contact the facility that tested you — and (know that) they are overwhelmed too.
“If you have general COVID-19 questions please review quarantine/isolation guidance and visit our website at fchd.org and see if your question can be answered there. There is a great calculator tool on our website to help you determine isolation and quarantine dates.”
With the new guidelines, those who have tested positive for COVID and have symptoms, should isolate for 10 days from the date symptoms began.
If symptoms fully resolve, isolation may be shortened after day five on the first day without symptoms. Wear a well-fitting mask for 10 full days since the start of symptoms, and isolation should not be shortened if a mask cannot be worn properly and consistently.
If you have tested positive for COVID and have never had symptoms, isolate for five days from the date you had your test done. Wear a well-fitting mask for five additional days, and isolation should be extended to 10 days if a mask cannot be worn properly and consistently.
If you are not fully vaccinated or if you’re booster eligible but not yet boosted and have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID, quarantine for 10 days from your last exposure.
Quarantine may be shortened to five days if you have no symptoms and test negative for COVID on day five. Wear a well-fitted mask for 10 days from your last exposure, and stay home and get a test if symptoms develop.
If you are boosted or fully vaccinated but not yet booster eligible and have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID, you do not need to quarantine if you do not have symptoms. Wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days from your last exposure, get tested for COVID on day five, and stay home and get a test if symptoms develop.
The health department doesn’t provide work release notes.
“Your positive test should be acceptable at your employer’s office,” Parker said.
Anyone who needs a booster, or any part of the COVID-19 vaccine, should visit their primary care physician, local pharmacist or give the health department a call at 502-564-7647 to get an appointment scheduled.
The health department will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. This includes COVID testing Monday morning.
