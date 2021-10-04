100521.COVID graphic.png

Newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County rose by 62 from Thursday to Monday.

The Franklin County Health Department reported Monday a total of 6,582 cases of COVID since the pandemic began in March 2020.

There are currently 152 active cases of the virus in the county. A total of 6,360 Franklin County residents have recovered from COVID, and 70 have died from the virus.

Free drive-thru COVID testing is now available every day of the week.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, testing is available to anyone in the community from 7-9 a.m. at the health department’s Public Health Center, 851 East-West Connector. Gravity Diagnostic is performing the test, and no pre-registration is required.

Testing is available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3-6 p.m. at the Public Health Center for Franklin County Schools K-12 staff, students and their families. Mako Medical Labs are performing the test, and pre-registration is required at fchd.org/MAKOtest.

Swab testing is being done on Saturdays and Sundays at Juniper Hill and Lakeview Park from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Apex Emergentology is performing the test. Pre-registration is not required, but some form of identification is required.

Franklin County has a COVID-19 current incidence rate of 39.2, according to the state website kycovid.ky.us.

The current incidence rate is the average daily cases per 100,000 population and is based on the previous seven days.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription