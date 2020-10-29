confirmedcasesmap-2.PNG

The Franklin County Health Department reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

That brings the county’s total to 877 cases, of which 772 have recovered.

There are 64 active cases in the community and 25 active cases in schools, K-12 and college students and staff.

The number of deaths in the county due to COVID-19 remains at 16.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,821 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths.

This is the third-highest single day total of cases since the pandemic began in March, and the highest total ever reported on a Thursday.

The state has now had 103,305 cases of COVID, and deaths stand at 1,461.

“This is a type of outbreak where we can’t deny our way out of it, we can’t rationalize our way out of it, we can’t try to find excuses for not following the guidance,” Beshear said.

Of the state’s 120 counties, 68 are in the red zone with a current incidence rate of 25 and higher per 100,000 population.

Franklin County is in the orange zone with an incidence of 19.1.

Beshear urged counties in the red zone to follow nine recommendations beginning Monday through Nov. 8.

They are: employers should allow employees to work from home when possible; government offices that do not provide critical services need to operate virtually; reduce in-person shopping, order online or pick up curbside as much as possible; order take-out, avoid dining in restaurants and bars; prioritize businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidelines; reschedule, postpone or cancel public events; do not host or attend gatherings of any size; avoid non-essential activities outside your home; and reduce overall activity and contacts and follow existing guidance.

There are currently 969 Kentuckians hospitalized with the virus with 234 in the ICU and 120 on ventilators.

