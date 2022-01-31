013122.COVID graphic.jpg

The Franklin County Health Department reported 3,573 COVID-19 cases in January on Monday, the last day of the month.

But FCHD said that number will increase as it works through a backlog of cases during the most recent surge.

The number of confirmed cases increased by 461 from the health department’s Thursday report to Monday.

There have now been 11,999 cases of COVID in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020, and Franklin County had 106 actives cases on Monday.

COVID testing is available at FCHD’s Public Health Center, 851 East-West Connector, Monday through Friday.

Testing is open to the community on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7-9 a.m., and it’s open to Franklin County Schools students, staff and families on Tuesdays and Fridays from 3-6 p.m.

In case of inclement weather, visit the health department’s Facebook page regarding testing and if it’s been canceled.

Frankfort Independent Schools is offering drive-thru COVID testing at Second Street School, 506 W. Second St., every Monday from 3:30-6 p.m.

COVID vaccines for everyone at every stage of the process remain available at local pharmacies, healthcare providers and the health department. To schedule an appointment with the health department, call 502-564-7647.

