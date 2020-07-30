The Franklin County Health Department announced eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
That brings the county’s total to 251 confirmed cases.
There are currently 62 active cases with 183 recoveries and six deaths.
Of the 62 active cases, 16 county residents are currently hospitalized and three of those are in ICU.
There have been 30 Franklin County residents ever hospitalized with COVID-19 and eight ever in the ICU.
The largest number of confirmed cases in the county are in the 20-30 age group with 41; followed by the 41-50 group with 35 cases; 81-plus with 31; and 61-70 with 30.
