Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at the Franklin County Health Department’s Public Health Center ended Thursday.

That coincides with nearly the entire state being in the low community levels for COVID.

In the latest update on the state website kycovid.ky.gov, released Friday, 114 of Kentucky’s 120 counties are in the low community level.

The other six are in the medium community level. Those counties are Harrison, Robertson, Laurel, Clay, Knox and Whitley.

For counties in the low community level of COVID, guidance on the state website says mask use is based on individual preference informed by individual risk, with targeted mask use in schools and other indoor settings following exposures.

Franklin County residents interested in getting tested for COVID should contact their pharmacies, primary care physicians or use at-home test kits.

“We, of course, will continue to monitor case numbers,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said. “Should we see an increase in need for testing we will re-evaluate at that time to provide access to testing.”

