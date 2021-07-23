Franklin County saw unemployment rates rise from May to June.

According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS) an agency of the education and workforce development cabinet, the jobless rate for June was 5.2% or 1.3 percentage points higher than the previous month.

The June rate was slightly less than the 5.9% unemployment rate recorded a year ago.

Woodford County had the lowest jobless rate in the state at 4.1%, followed by Cumberland and Scott counties with 4.2%. Boone’s rate was 4.3% and Fayette and Bourbon counties recorded 4.5%.

Magoffin continues to mark the highest unemployment rate in Kentucky with 13.1% with Harlan (10.5%) and Martin (10.4%) second and third worse respectively.

The state unemployment rate in June was 5.5%, which is up from 3.9% in May. Nationally, the jobless rate is 6.1%.

