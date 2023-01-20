Fiscal court authorized the county to enter into a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Bluegrass Area Development District (BGADD) for mapping services related to the 2023 reapportionment during Wednesday's meeting.
Robert Hewitt, the county's planning and zoning director, told the magistrates that the purpose of the reapportionment is to make sure that the distribution of citizens between districts is as equal as possible.
"Therefore the evaluation and reconsideration of your representative boundaries is referred to as a reapportionment," Hewitt noted. "As such, the judge-executive establishes a committee to review the census data to find out where the population has shifted if at all."
According to Kentucky law, reapportionment, which is a recount of people within a certain voting precinct, must be done every 10 years.
BGADD will provide mapping technology that uses the U.S. Census results to accurately redraw the district lines as needed. Additionally the information and maps will be available to the public.
"There will be a web-based map that will be available on the county website," Hewitt said when explaining how the firm will proceed. "The format in which we receive this data will be in what is known as shake files. Shake files are consistent with the mapping software that I have in my office and therefore that is one way I will be able to do quality control, but also provide copies of maps of districts broken down in any way we want."
Hewitt went on to note that with the current map, there are only two official copies and both of them are glued to a foam board, making reproduction of the map difficult.
Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock, who was also at the meeting, reminded the court that the technology will give a level of accuracy to magisterial maps that has not been seen before.
"The technology we have today allows you to move the lines on either side and allows you to properly figure out that you have proper representation," he said.
According to the agenda abstract, the price tag on hiring the contractor will come to $7,000 for this fiscal year and Hancock noted that it was worth the expense.
"It is going to be a whole lot easier to process this with the Bluegrass ADD then without them," Hancock said. "The computer program that they use to do this would cost the county a half-million dollars to buy and quite frankly Robert does not have any more time and I don't have the expertise. At the end of the day it will be better for the community to understand who represents them."
The fiscal court voted unanimously to approve the memorandum. According to the commonwealth, the mapping must be completed by July 1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.