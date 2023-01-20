Fiscal court authorized the county to enter into a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Bluegrass Area Development District (BGADD) for mapping services related to the 2023 reapportionment during Wednesday's meeting. 

Robert Hewitt, the county's planning and zoning director, told the magistrates that the purpose of the reapportionment is to make sure that the distribution of citizens between districts is as equal as possible.

Download PDF franklin county election 2022.pdf

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription