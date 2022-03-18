031922.COVID graphic.jpg

Franklin County has moved from the low community level for COVID-19 to medium on the state website kycovid.ky.gov.

Recommendations for residents in medium (orange) counties are to stay up to date on vaccinations, consider universal mask use in indoor congregate settings and targeted mask use in schools and other indoor settings following exposures.

People are urged to stay home when sick and to follow isolation and quarantine guidance, including getting tested if exposed or have symptoms of COVID-19.

High-risk individuals in orange counties are asked to consider wearing a well-fitted mask in all indoor public settings and to talk to a healthcare provider about preventative treatments.

As of Monday, the state had a weekly positivity rate of 4.17%, and there have been 14,380 COVID-related deaths in Kentucky.

COVID testing continues to be available at the Franklin County Health Department’s Public Health Center, 851 East-West Connector, through June 30.

Testing is available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2-4 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 3-6 p.m.

COVID vaccines are available at the health department. Those interested in getting a vaccine should call 502-564-7647 to schedule an appointment.

