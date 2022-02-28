Franklin County residents can receive free native replacement trees if they cut down their invasive Bradford pear trees. 

On March 12 from 9:30 a.m. to noon, and March 17 from 8 a.m. to noon, Franklin County residents can visit the Franklin County Extension Office and, after showing a photo of the chopped-down tree, can pick up a young native replacement tree. Residents can receive one new tree for each Bradford pear tree cut down. 

The poster for the Bradford pear exchange events.

According to the website for the event, “Bradford pear were once popular because they are fast growing with pretty blooms. In reality, their blooms smell bad and the trees are prone to cracking and quickly become unsightly. Furthermore, invasive Bradford pears don’t stay put — their seeds spread into nearby areas and damage the productivity and integrity of farms, forests, and natural areas.”

Those wishing to participate in the event must pre-register at the event link. There will be a variety of sizes of trees to choose from, with tree experts available to help decide what would work best for each person’s situation. The person who cuts down the largest Bradford Pear tree will win a 10- to 12-foot container tree, donated by Inside-Out Design. 

More details are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/franklin-co-bradford-pear-bounty-program-tree-exchange-tickets-264911697017.

