The Parks Committee, a sub committee of the Franklin County Fiscal Court, voted unanimously on Aug. 23 to move forward in a process that will set up a sports tourism commission in the county.
The vote stems from a July Fiscal Court meeting in which the magistrates agreed to send out a request for proposal (RFP) for assistance in the creation of a Franklin County Sports Commission.
That commission, once formed will be tasked with finding a revenue stream that will fund the construction of a multi-sport complex in Lakeview Park. The objective of the sports complex is to attract more sports-oriented tourism.
Franklin County Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt told the committee that he sent out the RFP after the July meeting and that one company responded.
"The RFP was written so that firms with experience in establishing sports committees would provide their experience and legal background, specifically in Kentucky Revised Statutes for the legal formation of such a committee," he said. "This is nothing beyond that scope. This is just to get this established legally."
Hewitt said that Hitchcock Design Group was the only firm that submitted a proposal. Hitchcock is the same firm that Franklin County hired for the recent Lakeview Park Master Plan.
Moving forward, the park committee, which consists of Judge-Executive Huston Wells and Magistrates Michael Mueller and Scotty Tracey, will meet with the design firm, Hewitt and Park Director Charles Lewis to discuss project schedule, proposed scope of work as well as how much the project would cost.
After the subcommittee meets with the firm, they will then present the matter to the fiscal court. Mueller also mentioned that he was in contact with Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge on the matter.
"We really don't know a whole lot more than we did a month ago," Mueller said during the Aug. 22 meeting. "To me this is the next step to try to figure a revenue source. I think once we get to that point that's when we maybe have a meeting and get the city involved and go from there."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.