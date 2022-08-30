Screen Shot 2022-08-30 at 2.03.22 AM.png

The Parks Committee, a sub committee of the Franklin County Fiscal Court, voted unanimously on Aug. 23 to move forward in a process that will set up a sports tourism commission in the county. 

The vote stems from a July Fiscal Court meeting in which the magistrates agreed to send out a request for proposal (RFP) for assistance in the creation of a Franklin County Sports Commission. 

