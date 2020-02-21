The Franklin County Fiscal Court passed a resolution in support of the U.S. Constitution and Kentucky Constitution at its Friday morning meeting.
The resolution is close to other resolutions being passed across Kentucky and the Southeast by local governments declaring themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuaries.”
Franklin County’s resolution, however, does not read that way.
"A Resolution in Support of The Constitutions of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Kentucky and Rejecting any Infringement of The Rights Enumerated Therein” passed unanimously.
Magistrates Sherry Sebastian and Marti Booth were absent due to family health issues and personal health issues, respectively.
Booth, who is recovering from a broken pelvis and brain bleed due to a fall, was honored at the meeting by having a green ribbon tied around her chair. Green is her favorite color.
Booth chimed in on the comment section of the Facebook livestream of the meeting to let everyone know she was watching.
County Attorney Rick Sparks said he wrote the resolution to include the entire U.S. and state constitutions instead of focusing on just one amendment because “you can’t elevate one right over the other.”
Sparks cited the oath he took when he was sworn in after passing his bar exam to be able to practice law in Kentucky. He also cited the oath of office each magistrate and the county judge took.
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm, as the case may be) that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of this Commonwealth, and be faithful and true to the Commonwealth of Kentucky so long as I continue a citizen thereof, and that I will faithfully execute, to the best of my ability, the office of Secretary of State according to law; and I do further solemnly swear (or affirm) that since the adoption of the present Constitution …,” the oath reads.
Sparks said he drafted the resolution in its broadest form to honor and reaffirm this oath.
Although the resolution is written to include the entire U.S. and state constitutions, those who spoke during public comment talked about the Second Amendment, which addresses the right to bear arms.
Charlie Sewell with United Kentuckians For Second Amendment Rights presented the idea for the resolution to the court and said he wants to make sure the county supports Franklin County citizens’ Second Amendment rights.
Calen Studler, a Frankfort real estate agent and appraiser who is running as a Republican in the Kentucky Senate District 7 race, also spoke of his desire to see the county pass a resolution in support of the Second Amendment, noting the amendment was written to protect American citizens from government tyranny.
“I’m not afraid of government tyranny mostly because of the Second Amendment and my belief in God,” Studler added.
Moms Demand Action member and Frankfort resident Linda Lane said she’s a strong believer in common-sense gun laws, however, she and the rest of Moms Demand Action are not trying to take away guns from everyone.
“We have a gun violence problem in this country,” Lane said.
She said extra gun laws in other states have proven to reduce gun violence and suicide rates.
Magistrate Lambert Moore said he wanted the resolution to focus on the Second Amendment because he wants people to pay special attention to it.
“I want to send a message,” Moore said.
Before voting, Moore said he’s “really happy” the fiscal court is passing the resolution, but he “doesn’t think it is going far enough.”
County Judge/Executive Huston Wells thanked everyone for being civil during the discussion.
