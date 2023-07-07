Franklin County Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt and his office want to begin the search for a new position of an enforcement officer.
“This job would be primarily in the field, on the fly, to look for construction that is not permitted, mud on the roads on behalf of the road department as a result of construction, working closely in conjunction with the occupational tax office for business licenses, and in general be able to help educate and ensure compliance,” Hewitt explained at Thursday's fiscal court meeting.
“We are so busy in the office and there is so much going on that having an extra set of eyes out in the field can oftentimes help resolve an issue before it becomes a problem. That will be the focus of this position.”
The enforcement officer would focus on maintaining county ordinances, which state that all contractors and subcontractors need to carry a valid county business license.
“We know that when you go to construct something, you don’t always have all of your subcontractors identified yet. With single-family homes and such, you may not know who your painter is going to be when you start building your home,” Hewitt explained.
“We don’t want to hold someone up on account of something that won’t occur for several months. This position can be out in the field, go out to all these active permit sites and make sure they follow up," he added.
“This is something we have talked about for a couple of years,” Judge-Executive Michael Mueller told the court. “It’s a matter of all these contractors running around that aren’t carrying a business license. We are out a lot of money in taxes.”
The position would have a non-traditional work schedule, focusing primarily on off-hours on evenings and weekends when some of the fly-by-night construction crews are historically operating most frequently.
“This is not a means of dropping a hammer on the community,” Hewitt clarified. “This is a way to help the community. Because we often receive complaints, like ‘oh, my contractor isn’t doing the right thing. Does he even have a license?’ This is a way to offset that and for everyone to be on the same page.
