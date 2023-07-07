Franklin County Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt and his office want to begin the search for a new position of an enforcement officer.

“This job would be primarily in the field, on the fly, to look for construction that is not permitted, mud on the roads on behalf of the road department as a result of construction, working closely in conjunction with the occupational tax office for business licenses, and in general be able to help educate and ensure compliance,” Hewitt explained at Thursday's fiscal court meeting.

