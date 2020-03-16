Property issues led the Franklin County Fiscal Court to decide against contributing in-kind work toward a new Franklin County Humane Society animal shelter Monday.
During the court’s Monday work session, Judge-Executive Huston Wells, Magistrate Lambert Moore and Franklin County Road Department Superintendent Jon Mitchell said that the Humane Society’s plans did not factor in an 8-to-10-foot-wide and roughly 6-foot-deep ditch that runs through the property.
In January, the Humane Society asked the court for $1 million to help fund construction of a new animal shelter, with $200,000 of that total being in-kind work, such as use of county equipment or labor.
On Monday, the court passed a resolution promising $800,000 to the project only if it is built on the Carpenter Farm property with no in-kind work. If the Humane Society decides in the future not to build the new shelter on Carpenter Farm, it will have to come before the court again to renegotiate the contribution.
Magistrate J.W. Blackburn voted no on the resolution while Moore voted a “reluctant yes.” Magistrate Marti Booth was not present.
Wells voted yes but said he wished the Humane Society would have chosen The State Journal building instead.
The court decided not to contribute in-kind work after Mitchell told the court the county does not have the equipment needed to do the roadwork the property requires.
Moore agreed and cited grading concerns with the property.
Humane Society President Sam Marcus told The State Journal that the organization’s engineers had been to the site and were not worried about the ditch on the property causing many problems. He did confirm that the contour site plan did not include the ditch and those plans were being updated.
After discussing a contribution of anywhere from $750,000 to $850,000, the court settled on $800,000.
Marcus asked the court to contribute $850,000 since no in-kind work would be included in the donation.
“Any deviation from the $1 million we’ll have to make up,” he said.
Blackburn and Magistrate Sherry Sebastian said they had reservations about donating so much money to the project. Blackburn said there are other things he’d like to see money spent on.
Sebastian said she’s concerned about being “one disaster away” from the county’s reserve funds being depleted.
Marcus reminded the court that it is the county’s responsibility to have an animal shelter and the Humane Society’s current shelter is one flood away from being unusable.
Although the resolution is $50,000 short of what Marcus asked for, he said is thankful for the resolution that was passed.
“There’s not more we can do but be appreciative,” Marcus said, adding it is a significant step for the county considering economic uncertainty due to the novel coronavirus.
Now it is up to the Humane Society to raise the rest of the money needed to construct the $4 million facility on Carpenter Farm, off the East-West Connector.
Marcus said the Humane Society hopes to have the remaining $2.2 million needed for the facility raised within a year, with the hope to begin construction by June 2021 and open the new facility by 2022.
Last month, the Frankfort City Commission passed a resolution promising $1 million to the Humane Society. That resolution also excluded in-kind work.
In 2018, Marcus asked the city commission and fiscal court to contribute $1.6 million each to the construction of a new shelter. In return, the Humane Society pledged to raise $2 million. The total project was estimated at the time to cost $5 million.
In September 2018, Marcus asked the city commission and fiscal court to make a decision by Nov. 26, 2018. Both the city and county said that $1.6 million each was too much.
In January, Wells and Frankfort City Manager Keith Parker asked the Humane Society to consider purchasing The State Journal building off Wilkinson Boulevard and renovate the 19,000-square-foot building to meet the shelter’s needs.
The Humane Society’s Board of Directors voted unanimously against that idea, citing excessive renovation cost.
