Franklin County has reached the grim milestone of 800 COVID-19 cases.

The Franklin County Health Department reported eight new cases Tuesday to bring the total to 800.

Of those 800 cases, 728 people have recovered.

Franklin County moved into the orange zone with a current incidence rate of 10.9. Orange counties have average daily cases between 10 and 25 per 100,000 people based on the previous seven days.

The county has 56 active cases, five of which are school related K-12 and college staff/students.

Deaths in the county attributed to COVID remain at 16.

In his COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,312 new cases.

That’s the fourth highest single-day total since the pandemic began in March, and it’s the highest Tuesday total by 258 cases.

“Because of what we are seeing in this escalation, you should know we have begun, as a state, surge preparations again,” Beshear said. “That’s something we did not have to do in the increase over the summer, but we are now going back to our plans about capacity in hospitals, looking if we have to add hotel options and the use of state parks and that we have the operational plans to stand up the field hospital if necessary.”

Beshear said White House analysis of the state shows 70% of Kentucky’s 120 counties are in moderate to significant community transmission.

Tuesday’s cases bring the state’s total to 89,544 cases. The state’s positivity rate is 5.08%, the highest since Aug. 25.

There are 776 Kentucky residents hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 202 are in the ICU, and 96 are on ventilators. The ICU cases increased by 12 since Monday, and those on ventilators increased by seven.

With 16 new deaths Tuesday, the state’s total is 1,342.

Beshear asked that Kentuckians make sure to follow COVID protocol by wearing a mask, washing their hands, practicing social distancing and limiting the number of people in groups to 10 or less.

“I’m asking you, I’m pleading with you, I’m begging you, follow the rules,” he said. “Other people’s lives, our economy and the education of our kids depend on it.”

