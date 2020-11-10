The COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Franklin County.
The Franklin County Health Department reported 21 new confirmed cases of the virus Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 1,033.
The number of active cases in the community rose from 103 Monday to 120 Tuesday while active cases in schools (K-12, college and staff) increased by just one to 21.
The number of deaths in the county related to COVID remains at 16.
Gov. Andy Beshear discussed Thanksgiving during his press conference Tuesday.
“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite times during the year," he said. "It is a special time for my family, which is normally spent with a lot of extended family. But this year those larger gatherings can be very dangerous.
"We are seeing COVID-19 spread and the resulting loss happening more at family and social gatherings than anywhere else right now. This, right now, is the most dangerous time we’ve had with this virus.”
Guidance on Thanksgiving from the Kentucky Department of Public Health includes avoiding in-person gatherings with people who do not live in your household, always wearing a face covering or mask when you are not eating or drinking, maintaining a social distance of at least 6 feet, avoiding large gatherings, especially those held indoors, not hosting or attending crowded parades, and avoiding shopping in crowded stores before, on or after Thanksgiving.
Beshear announced 2,120 new cases Tuesday, the highest total for a Tuesday and the fifth highest single-day total for the state since the pandemic began in March.
The state has now had 124,646 cases of the virus.
There are currently 1,189 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID. Of that number, 286 are in the ICU, and 139 are on ventilators.
An additional 14 deaths were reported Tuesday for a statewide total of 1,590.
