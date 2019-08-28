Several closures, delays possible this week
Seven roads in Franklin County will be repaved soon.

The Franklin County Fiscal Court on Tuesday approved a program between itself and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Rural and Municipal Aid. The program is a Rural Secondary Program Agreement, which supports construction and maintenance on secondary and rural roads across the state. The work is set for this fall on: 

  • Alexander Drive from Slick-A-Way Drive extending east to the end of the county road
  • King Lane from Pea Ridge Road extending north to King Lane
  • Old Peaks Mill Road from KY 1900 extending north to the end of the county road
  • Slick-A-Way Drive from U.S. 60 extending east to Unnamed 17 Road
  • Snow Hill Road from U.S. 421 extending south to end of county road
  • Taylor Lane from Walnut Road extending south to end of county road
  • Walnut Road 

Magistrate Lambert Moore said during Tuesday’s Fiscal Court meeting that this would be the first time Snow Hill Road has been repaved since it was first paved about a decade ago.

