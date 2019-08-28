Seven roads in Franklin County will be repaved soon.
The Franklin County Fiscal Court on Tuesday approved a program between itself and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Rural and Municipal Aid. The program is a Rural Secondary Program Agreement, which supports construction and maintenance on secondary and rural roads across the state. The work is set for this fall on:
- Alexander Drive from Slick-A-Way Drive extending east to the end of the county road
- King Lane from Pea Ridge Road extending north to King Lane
- Old Peaks Mill Road from KY 1900 extending north to the end of the county road
- Slick-A-Way Drive from U.S. 60 extending east to Unnamed 17 Road
- Snow Hill Road from U.S. 421 extending south to end of county road
- Taylor Lane from Walnut Road extending south to end of county road
- Walnut Road
Magistrate Lambert Moore said during Tuesday’s Fiscal Court meeting that this would be the first time Snow Hill Road has been repaved since it was first paved about a decade ago.