091721.COVID case incidence.png

Franklin County has seen an increase of 212 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past four days.

The Franklin County health department on Thursday announced 5,913 cases in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020. On Monday FCHD reported 5,701 total cases.

There are currently 195 active COVID cases in Franklin County with 77 in schools and two in long-term care facilities.

The health department started a new process to contact tracing this week.

“We are adopting this process through this surge in an attempt to contact everyone in a timely manner,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said. “As we receive lab reports, we are mailing a letter to those individuals with information about how to isolate and that outlines quarantine guidance for close contacts.

“If you need to calculate your dates, please visit our website at fchd.org and click on the button that says ‘CLICK HERE To determine Isolation/Quarantine Dates.’”

A total of 14 Franklin County residents who are COVID positive are hospitalized at Frankfort Regional Medical Center and hospitals in surrounding areas. A breakdown of facilities where residents are hospitalized wasn’t available Thursday evening.

Free drive-thru COVID testing is available Monday through Friday at the health department’s Public Health Center, 851 East-West Connector.

Testing is available for the entire community on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7-9 a.m. through a partnership with FCHD, Frankfort Independent Schools, Franklin County Schools and Gravity Diagnostics, which is performing the test. No pre-registration is required.

On Tuesday and Thursday, testing is available to only FCS K-12 staff, students and their families from 3-6 p.m. Pre-registration is required and can be completed at FCHD.org/MAKOtest.

The latest numbers for testing at the health department were 117 Friday, 83 Monday, 20 Tuesday, 101 Wednesday and 63 Thursday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription