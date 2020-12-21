As 2020 draws to a close, city and county officials talked of what a tough year it’s been.
But they also offered a word of encouragement Monday during their weekly COVID-19 update.
That word is vaccine.
“I really think we are entering a new phase of this virus now where there is a hopeful phase, finally,” said Judy Mattingly, director of the Franklin County Health Department.
The FCHD posted 1,949 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its Facebook page Monday, an increase of 35 since its last report on Friday.
There are currently 152 active cases in the county with 138 cases active in the community, eight active in schools and six active in long-term care facilities.
Of those active cases, nine people are currently hospitalized with four in the intensive care unit.
Mattingly, Frankfort Mayor Bill May, Judge-Executive Huston Wells and interim City Manager Tom Russell all mentioned that the future is looking brighter with the approval of two COVID-19 vaccines.
“The good news is on the horizon vaccines are there,” Wells said. “So I say to everyone in Franklin County, we’ve got hope in front of us.
“If we’re all careful, if we do the right things, and with vaccines on the horizon that are just out there, there’s hope, and hope is great. If we can do that, maybe by this coming spring we can have a new start.”
Mattingly discussed plans for distributing the vaccine when it arrives in Franklin County.
“We owe this huge gratitude to our first responders, and the best and biggest way we know to thank them is to ensure they are our first priority, or first tier, as soon as we get that vaccine,” she said.
“We first have to get those first responders vaccinated whenever we get the vaccine, then healthcare workers who on the front line caring for those who might have this virus,” she added about vaccine’s distribution.
“After that, everyone wants to know who comes after health care workers and first responders. We’re definitely working closely with partners in the state on solidifying those tiers, but those groups next will be other essential workers —grocery store workers, transportation workers — people with chronic conditions and anyone over the age of 70 or 75.”
Mattingly also stressed the vaccine, when it becomes available, will be free.
“Insurance information will be collected, but for administration of the vaccine only, not for the vaccine itself,” she said. “No patient will receive a bill, no individual person will receive a bill for a COVID vaccine.”
The local leaders urged Franklin Countians to observe CDC guidelines during the holiday season, including wearing a mask, keeping gatherings small, practicing social distancing, washing hands frequently and using hand sanitizer.
There will be no local numbers reports from the FCHD on Thursday or Friday, Christmas Eve and Christmas, or on Dec. 31 or Jan. 1, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Monday’s update was the last this year by local officials. The updates will resume on Jan. 4.
It was the last update for May, whose term as mayor ends on Dec. 31.
“I want to thank everyone for all their support these last 29 years,” he said. “I look forward to continuing to be in the community and anything I can do to help.”
The other officials thanked May for his service.
“You have always been for the people of our community,” Wells said. “You have always thought about those who were in need. I want to commend your for your service and thank you for how you thought about and worked with, and did everything you possibly could from your chair in helping people in our community, especially those who were or are in need.
“Your leadership through this pandemic has been fantastic.”
