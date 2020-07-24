The Franklin County Health Department announced three additional cases of COVID-19 that were turned in late Thursday and six new cases on Friday, bringing the county's weekly total to 41 and 220 cases since the pandemic began.
Currently 61 cases are active, 154 victims have recovered, and there have been six deaths.
The active cases include 10 hospitalizations with four patients in ICU.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced 797 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky — the state’s second highest single-day case total — and seven new deaths on Friday.
“What it means is we are continuing to see an increase and a growth that we absolutely have to stop,” said Beshear. “And we’ll be watching these very carefully through the weekend and if we do not see the numbers come down, we are going to have a series of recommendations and steps that we’ll need to take next week.”
That brings the state's totals to 25,931 confirmed cases and 691 deaths. A total of 574,233 tests have been administered.
There are 618 people in the hospital and 130 in ICU.
The state’s positivity rate — a seven-day rolling average — is 5.28.
A total of 7,396 people have recovered.
