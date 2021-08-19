081921 COVID graphic

COVID-19 case numbers have jumped sharply since Monday’s report from the Franklin County Health Department.

On Thursday, FCHD reported 173 new confirmed cases since Monday. That brings the county’s total number of cases to 4,582 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The number of active cases in Franklin County has risen from 87 Monday to 197 on Thursday. The health department also announced two additional deaths related to a positive COVID case in the past week. One of the individuals was in their 50s, and the other was in their 60s, according to the health department. No other information was available at press time.

A total of 63 Franklin County residents have died from the virus. No information was available about the most recent deaths at press time.

“We are finding ourselves right where we were in January and February,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said. “We are averaging about 40 to 50 cases a day this week; we are working them as fast as we can.”

The health department has several COVID vaccine events planned. On Aug. 27, FCHD will be at Frankfort Independent Schools to vaccinate staff and children and at the Western Hills-Franklin County football game at FCHS. More details will be forthcoming.

A Sweet & Savory vaccine event will take place Sept. 7 at DaVinci’s Pizza, 805 Louisville Road, from noon-2 p.m. The Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines will be available.

Anyone getting a vaccine that day may receive a savory or sweet treat by showing his or her Sept. 7, 2021 vaccination card at B’s Bakery, Hoggy’s Ice Cream, Memories Event venue, Community Que BBQ, Main Street Diner and DaVinci’s Pizza, which will give a 10-inch pepperoni pizza.

Music will be provided D.J. Sheldon.

Parker has advice for those who test positive or been around someone who tests positive.

“If you have tested positive and are a Franklin County resident, please do not wait to hear from us to isolate,” Parker said. “Please isolate the best you can away from others for 10 days — 10 days from the test date or when symptoms start. This applies to vaccinated or unvaccinated.

“If you have been in contact with someone that has tested positive and you are not vaccinated, please quarantine away from everyone the best you can for 10 days after the last exposure to the positive case.

“If in contact with someone who has tested positive and you are fully vaccinated (two weeks after your final dose of COVID-19 vaccine) you do not need to quarantine. It is recommended that those individuals test three to five days after exposure and to just be aware of any signs and symptoms you may experience. Be a good neighbor.”

