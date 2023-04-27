Franklin County’s unemployment rate was among the top 12 in the state during March.

According to data from the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS) — an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet, Franklin County had a jobless rate of 3.3% last month. That is a 0.3% decrease from the same month last year and a 0.6% decline from February’s rate.

Unemployment

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription