Two new COVID-19 cases were added to Franklin County’s count Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 169 since the pandemic began.

But Franklin County Health Department Deputy Director Brittany Parker said staff members are working several cases who may not be county residents.

“So I may have corrections to these numbers tomorrow,” she said.

Currently, 21 local cases are active and 143 patients have recovered.

“We are seeing several of our recent cases related to vacationing out of the state, specifically in those hot spots we have seen reported across the nation,” Parker added.

The FCHD reported four new cases Monday, three on Tuesday and two today, bringing the week's total to nine.

Five deaths in Franklin County have been attributed to the virus.

Kentucky saw 454 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths Wednesday.

A total of 498,179 Kentuckians have been tested; at least 5,475 have recovered; and 645 have died.

