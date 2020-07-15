Two new COVID-19 cases were added to Franklin County’s count Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 169 since the pandemic began.
But Franklin County Health Department Deputy Director Brittany Parker said staff members are working several cases who may not be county residents.
“So I may have corrections to these numbers tomorrow,” she said.
Currently, 21 local cases are active and 143 patients have recovered.
“We are seeing several of our recent cases related to vacationing out of the state, specifically in those hot spots we have seen reported across the nation,” Parker added.
The FCHD reported four new cases Monday, three on Tuesday and two today, bringing the week's total to nine.
Five deaths in Franklin County have been attributed to the virus.
Kentucky saw 454 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths Wednesday.
A total of 498,179 Kentuckians have been tested; at least 5,475 have recovered; and 645 have died.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.