The Franklin County Solid Waste Department received approval from the fiscal court Tuesday night to apply for three grants that if awarded in full would give the department $264,260 to be used toward sustainable waste removal programs. 

During the regular fiscal court meeting Brittany Woodward, solid waste coordinator for the county, laid out three different grant opportunities that are offered by the State Energy and Environment Cabinet. 

