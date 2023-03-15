The Franklin County Solid Waste Department received approval from the fiscal court Tuesday night to apply for three grants that if awarded in full would give the department $264,260 to be used toward sustainable waste removal programs.
During the regular fiscal court meeting Brittany Woodward, solid waste coordinator for the county, laid out three different grant opportunities that are offered by the State Energy and Environment Cabinet.
The first grant Woodward presented, entitled 2023-2024 Kentucky Pride Household Hazardous Waste Grant, allows for municipalities to apply for funding annually to assist with proper disposal of hazardous waste. In total the solid waste department is asking for $22,000.
"Basically this funding provides the monies to pay a vendor for household hazardous waste collection," Woodward explained to the court. "We try to host two events a year and we have been since about 2015. They are spaced out about six months apart."
She added that the next hazardous waste collection event is scheduled for April 22 at the Frankfort Recycling Center from 8 a.m. to noon.
Woodward also explained that in years past these events have gone over budget, but the City of Frankfort splits any extra expense at the end of year.
"It is hard to predict," Woodward said when asked if the events were ever over budget. "Our number of cars that come through are pretty consistent, but it is what people bring, and you can never predict that. The average cost for our vendor during the spring events is normally from $11,000 to $13,000 and in the fall it is probably anywhere from $7,000 to $10,000."
The second grant also comes from the Kentucky Pride Fund. Known as the Recycling Grant, the waste department is asking for a total of $38,650 to go towards recycling education and practical waste management solutions.
Woodward said the funding would also go towards paying for the FrankWASTE application as well as web, cable and print advertising designed to show the benefits of recycling. The funding will also be used to fund a recycling trailer to act as an additional drop-off point if the county decides to reduce curbside recycling collection to biweekly as a cost-cutting measure.
The third grant, dubbed the Kentucky Pride Fund Compost Grant, is a request for $203,610. Woodward said that money will be earmarked for the purchase of new scales to weigh yard waste material diverted from the landfill which is budgeted to cost just over $7,000.
Another item that grant will fund is the purchase of a new trommel screener for the compost giveaway program. A trommel screener is a mechanical screening machine used to separate materials, mainly in the mineral and solid-waste processing industries. The screener is projected to cost $175,500 and will be used for the compost giveaway program.
The fiscal court voted unanimously to approve all three grant applications.
