010521 Christmas tree pickup

The Franklin County Fiscal Court began their annual roadside Christmas tree collection service on Monday.

To schedule a pickup, call the Franklin County Road Department at 875-8760.

County residents should have their Christmas tree by the road with the tinsel removed.

