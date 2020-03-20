Franklin County government

Franklin County has suspended its landfill voucher program, Yard Waste Wednesday and Spring Clean until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While Benson Valley remains open, residents are urged not to visit the landfill unless it is absolutely necessary. Vouchers will not be accepted for dumping and residents will have to pay the tipping feed associated with their loads.

Yard Waste Wednesday, brush collection by the county road department and the Spring Clean have been postponed in order to minimize the risk to county staff and residents.

All curbside trash and recycling collection are running as normal, although services may be delayed due to an increase in the amount of waste households are throwing out.

“With more residents at home each house has more waste to pick up, thus filling trucks faster than normal. This means Central Kentucky Hauling has to go back to their landfill to empty more often,” officials said in a press release. “Rest assured that your trash and recycling will continue to be picked up on your scheduled day.”

For questions, call solid waste coordinator Brittany Woodward at 502-352-5499.

