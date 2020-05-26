One part-time employee has been laid off after the Franklin County Fiscal Court announced plans Friday to cut $15,000 from the Kentucky Capital Development Corp.’s budget.
KCDC President/CEO Terri Bradshaw told The State Journal on Tuesday that the employee started working for KCDC as an intern when she was in high school. Once she graduated from high school and entered college, Bradshaw offered her a part-time job.
Now KCDC is down to two employees, including Bradshaw.
“We will do what we have to do,” Bradshaw said. “We’ll cut our marketing budget to some degree.”
During a special meeting to discuss the 2020-21 fiscal year budget on Friday, Magistrate Lambert Moore reminded the court it needed to make a decision about KCDC’s budget.
On March 26, Bradshaw presented KCDC’s proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget as required by county ordinance. According to Bradshaw, the city and county typically split the cost of funding KCDC by contributing $115,000 each.
The original total proposed budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year was $232,000, Bradshaw said. The extra $2,000 not covered by the city and county comes from interest. Now, Bradshaw said she will work on rewriting the budget to reflect the $15,000 the organization is losing from the county. Once the county's budget is approved, KCDC is expecting to work on a $217,000 budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
On May 15, Bradshaw hoped the court would approve the proposed budget so KCDC’s board could approve it in time for the new fiscal year, which starts July 1. That didn’t happen. Instead, the court decided to postpone the vote on KCDC’s budget.
Magistrate Sherry Sebastian said she was against voting on KCDC’s budget until the county’s budget as a whole was ready to be voted on. Magistrate Scotty Tracy agreed. This decision will likely lead to KCDC’s temporary shutdown come July 1 since the county and city’s approval is needed before KCDC’s board can approve its budget, Bradshaw has said.
On Friday, Sebastian again said she was not ready to vote to approve KCDC’S budget and suggested that the county reduce its contribution to KCDC by $15,000. Tracy and Magistrates Marti Booth and Michael Mueller agreed.
“I am certainly a proponent of economic development,” Sebastian said. “I think we want to have that. When the executive director of KCDC came and presented before us, I think one of the magistrates asked, ‘What jobs have you brought to the front this past year?’ I think we were told some jobs at Goodwood Brewing … . Bottom line where I would be with KCDC, I would like to see them at about the $100,000 mark based on what we’ve seen in the last year.”
Sebastian said she doesn’t think there’s “a great plan on what our economic development focus is,” and she “hasn’t really seen that come through.”
On Tuesday, Bradshaw told The State Journal that KCDC’s strategic plan and annual reports are available online at kycapitaldevelopment.com
Booth said she agreed with Sebastian and mentioned Bradshaw’s involvement with helping develop an economic development plan for the City of Harrodsburg last spring.
“I think she is not doing all she can for Franklin County,” Booth said. “And Franklin County needs that income coming in. So, we should decrease the budget to show our displeasure.”
Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells responded that Bradshaw did the work for Harrodsburg in her free time.
When asked about this in March, Bradshaw told The State Journal she volunteered to help Harrodsburg’s economic development director and was paid $5,000 for her work. Harrodsburg is her hometown.
The Franklin County Fiscal Court will have a special meeting again on Thursday at 3 p.m. to discuss the budget with the hopes of having a first reading on the final draft during its regular session at 5 p.m. A formal vote on the budget will not happen until the second reading at another meeting.
Both meetings will take place via video conference and will be broadcast live on the Franklin County Fiscal Court Facebook page at facebook.com/fcfcky and on Frankfort Plant Board Cable 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.