A family-friendly, COVID-19-safe, and completely free option for celebrating Halloween season appears to be on the docket for Franklin County on Friday, Oct. 16, courtesy of the Fiscal Court.

The County will hold a drive-in movie night at 7 p.m., showing a kid-friendly Halloween film at Lakeview Park. The event will be sponsored by the Franklin County Kiwanis Club and Traditional Bank, and will take place in and around the parking lot near Lakeview Springs Golf.

“We’re hoping this will be a good event for people to come and escape their houses and come out in a safe environment,” Judge-Executive Huston Wells said.

The Fiscal Court announced the event at a special meeting held in-person at Lakeview Park.

Wells said that the event will have room for around 100 cars, and won’t be providing food or drink due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The event will be free, and moviegoers will be able to tune into the movie using a radio frequency.

The city will use Lexington-based outdoor movie company FunFlicks to host the show, Wells said.

He also added that Emergency Management will be on the scene to ensure that all are following proper COVID-19 protocol.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription