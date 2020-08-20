Franklin County Fiscal Court.jpg

Franklin County Fiscal Court 

County residents will have an opportunity to voice opinions on a proposed tax rate increase at a video teleconference public hearing planned for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The Franklin County Fiscal Court is required by law to hold a public hearing in order to hear citizens’ concerns when the proposed tax rate exceeds the compensating rate.

The tax rate levied last year was 18.70 cents per $100. It produced revenue of $6,041,461.

This year’s compensating rate is 18.1 cents per $100 and will produce revenue of $6,104,016.

The fiscal court proposes a tax rate of 18.70 cents per $100 and will produce revenue of $6,306,359.

Expected revenue is $52,550 from new property; $1,072,597 from personal property; $636,105 from motor vehicle; and $20,701 from watercraft.

Revenue received in excess of last year’s revenue will be used for county employee retirement benefits.

The public hearing will be livestreamed on the fiscal court’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fcfcky

Citizens are invited to submit written or verbal comments.

Written comments can be mailed to the judge-executive’s office in care of Andrew Tippett, Franklin County Fiscal Court, Attention: 2020 Proposed Tax Rate Public Hearing, 321 W. Main St., Frankfort, Ky. 40601 or emailed at atippett@franklincountyky.com.

Those wishing to submit verbal comments during the hearing should email Tippett for video teleconferencing log-in information.

