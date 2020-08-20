County residents will have an opportunity to voice opinions on a proposed tax rate increase at a video teleconference public hearing planned for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The Franklin County Fiscal Court is required by law to hold a public hearing in order to hear citizens’ concerns when the proposed tax rate exceeds the compensating rate.
The tax rate levied last year was 18.70 cents per $100. It produced revenue of $6,041,461.
This year’s compensating rate is 18.1 cents per $100 and will produce revenue of $6,104,016.
The fiscal court proposes a tax rate of 18.70 cents per $100 and will produce revenue of $6,306,359.
Expected revenue is $52,550 from new property; $1,072,597 from personal property; $636,105 from motor vehicle; and $20,701 from watercraft.
Revenue received in excess of last year’s revenue will be used for county employee retirement benefits.
The public hearing will be livestreamed on the fiscal court’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fcfcky
Citizens are invited to submit written or verbal comments.
Written comments can be mailed to the judge-executive’s office in care of Andrew Tippett, Franklin County Fiscal Court, Attention: 2020 Proposed Tax Rate Public Hearing, 321 W. Main St., Frankfort, Ky. 40601 or emailed at atippett@franklincountyky.com.
Those wishing to submit verbal comments during the hearing should email Tippett for video teleconferencing log-in information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.